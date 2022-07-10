Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

