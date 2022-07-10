Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.34 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.96 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average of $190.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.