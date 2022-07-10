Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $418.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.03 and a 200 day moving average of $541.79. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $374.99 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $690.53.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

