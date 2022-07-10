Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $315.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.99 and a 200 day moving average of $353.58. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

