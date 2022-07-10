Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.89. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

