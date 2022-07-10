Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Sempra by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Sempra by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.94. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

