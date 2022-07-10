Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 138 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.67.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

