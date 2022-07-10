Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,407 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 25,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after purchasing an additional 810,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $91.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

