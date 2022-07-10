Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 150 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,508.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3,910.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,705 shares of company stock valued at $32,597,278 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $279.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.21. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $281.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

