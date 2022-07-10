Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 381 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.78 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.36.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.