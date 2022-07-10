Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 440 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Trimble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trimble by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Trimble by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trimble by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

