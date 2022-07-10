Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 46 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV opened at $484.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.39.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.76.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

