Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 499 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $46.53 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

