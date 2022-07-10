Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK opened at $619.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $721.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.71.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.