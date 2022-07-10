Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $296.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

