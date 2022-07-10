Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 95,253 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Digital Realty Trust worth $247,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 886.6% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $126.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average is $142.36. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.00 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

