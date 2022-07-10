Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,171 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Lockheed Martin worth $327,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $420.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

