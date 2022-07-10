Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,556,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.76.

UNH opened at $518.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

