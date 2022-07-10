Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,535,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $200,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:BAM opened at $45.44 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.