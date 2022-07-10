Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,958,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,622 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Simon Property Group worth $257,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.36.

SPG stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

