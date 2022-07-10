Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $192.84 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Norfolk Southern worth $192,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.88.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

