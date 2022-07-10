Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $320.43 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 532,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Blackstone worth $320,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 481,021 shares worth $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $96.14 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

