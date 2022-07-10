Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,154 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Autodesk worth $248,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $3,181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $123,224,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

ADSK stock opened at $179.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

