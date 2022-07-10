Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Bancorp worth $207,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

USB stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

