Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Realty Income worth $211,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

