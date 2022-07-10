Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 46,178 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,290,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 46,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Starbucks worth $299,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.