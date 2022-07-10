Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,168 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Costco Wholesale worth $666,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of COST stock opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $404.53 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

