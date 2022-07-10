Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $205,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 27,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 83,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Shares of BDX opened at $245.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

