Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $124.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.95 and its 200 day moving average is $144.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

