TAP Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after buying an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $1,981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 122,267 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.50 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

