TAP Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BBDC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.59.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
