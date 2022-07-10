Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TGB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.05.
Shares of TGB opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.