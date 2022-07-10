Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TGB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

