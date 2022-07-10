Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.35

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 1515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.

About Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

