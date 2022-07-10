TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Up 1.5%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,232 ($14.92) and last traded at GBX 1,232 ($14.92). Approximately 15,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 60,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,214 ($14.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of £679.52 million and a P/E ratio of 277.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,334.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,327.77.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

TBC Bank Group Company Profile (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

See Also

