TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Up 1.5%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,232 ($14.92) and last traded at GBX 1,232 ($14.92). Approximately 15,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 60,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,214 ($14.70).
The stock has a market capitalization of £679.52 million and a P/E ratio of 277.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,334.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,327.77.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile (LON:TBCG)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.