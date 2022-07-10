TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

