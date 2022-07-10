Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.71

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.71 and last traded at $75.71, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.71.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Temenos in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69.
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
