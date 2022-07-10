Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.25. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
