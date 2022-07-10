Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

Shares of TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $729.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $878.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

