Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 827.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $155.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

