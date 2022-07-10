The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after purchasing an additional 229,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

NYSE BA opened at $139.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

