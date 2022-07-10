The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 136,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,833.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 212,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

