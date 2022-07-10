The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after acquiring an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after acquiring an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

