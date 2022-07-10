The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $120.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

