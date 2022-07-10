The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $238.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

