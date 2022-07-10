The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,784 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,387 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $58.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

