Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 645,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,319 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SLM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SLM by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SLM by 8.1% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

