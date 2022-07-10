Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,882 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.