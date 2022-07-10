Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,245 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in WEX by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $160.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.85. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $208.38. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.54.

WEX Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.