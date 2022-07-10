Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $420.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

