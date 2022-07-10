Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,690 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NYSE:NEP opened at $75.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.